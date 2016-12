xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,141

Re: Titans Return Sixshot Spotted in Canada Quote: WereDragon EX Originally Posted by Considering the apparent demand for him, I think you'd be lucky if he doesn't get sold out before the next sale rolls around.



I'm not optimistic that Western Canada will see this guy in stores before the end of 2016.



Anyway, somehow this version just doesn't appeal to me to pay for the full price. Unless this is the last wave of TR line, otherwise we should be have more than enough supply of it.Anyway, somehow this version just doesn't appeal to me to pay for the full price.



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________