A new shot of Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave and his minions has popped up on Twitter courtesy of



A new shot of Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave and his minions has popped up on Twitter courtesy of TF_pr .* Soundwave shows off his additional paint and his minions (Laserbeak and Ravage) get some love too.* All of these guys are set to release at the end of December in Japan.* Check the pic and join the discussion on the forums after the break!

