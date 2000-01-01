Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 12-20-2016, 11:09 AM   #1
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,288
Smile Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Found these photos from when I joined here Share any of your Christmas Transformers pics here

METROPLEX AS THE CHRISTMAS STAR

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone! Hopefully you get all the plastic on your wish list.
Old 12-20-2016, 11:10 AM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,603
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Nice. My wife would kill me if I did that to the tree lol
Old 12-20-2016, 11:25 AM   #3
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 342
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Haha, best tree ever!!
Old 12-20-2016, 12:06 PM   #4
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,091
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Awesome! Lol

How did you manage it so Metroplex didn't collapse the tree?
Old 12-20-2016, 03:59 PM   #5
Xtreme987
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 2,952
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca


Ouch. Poor Metroplex. Took it like a champ. LoL
Old 12-20-2016, 04:04 PM   #6
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,603
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
