Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
12-20-2016, 11:09 AM
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,288
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Found these photos from when I joined here
Share any of your Christmas Transformers pics here
METROPLEX AS THE CHRISTMAS STAR
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone! Hopefully you get all the plastic on your wish list.
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,603
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Nice. My wife would kill me if I did that to the tree lol
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 342
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Haha, best tree ever!!
GotBot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to GotBot
Find More Posts by GotBot
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,091
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Awesome! Lol
How did you manage it so Metroplex didn't collapse the tree?
Xtreme987
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 2,952
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Ouch. Poor Metroplex. Took it like a champ. LoL
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,603
Re: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Cybertron.ca
Ouch. Poor Metroplex. Took it like a champ. LoL
