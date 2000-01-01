Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Opinions on FT Insecticons - All 3 of them
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools
Old 12-19-2016, 09:48 PM   #11
DuG
Alternator
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 995
Re: Opinions on FT Insecticons - All 3 of them
They are outstanding figures! Even with the ducats they are able to stand up on their own in insect mode.

FT has been reissuing them lately so you should be able to find them easily. The only one that you will have difficulty finding is the grey chest variant of Grenadier as that was a limited release when they were first released. I'm still on the lookout for that one and kicking myself for cancelling my preorder for it.
DuG is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-19-2016, 10:02 PM   #12
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 870
Re: Opinions on FT Insecticons - All 3 of them
Quote:
Originally Posted by DuG View Post
They are outstanding figures! Even with the ducats they are able to stand up on their own in insect mode.

FT has been reissuing them lately so you should be able to find them easily. The only one that you will have difficulty finding is the grey chest variant of Grenadier as that was a limited release when they were first released. I'm still on the lookout for that one and kicking myself for cancelling my preorder for it.
That's the biggest reason I went the badcube route. Live the colour changing gimmick they added as standard.
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-19-2016, 10:20 PM   #13
DuG
Alternator
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 995
Re: Opinions on FT Insecticons - All 3 of them
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimusb39 View Post
That's the biggest reason I went the badcube route. Live the colour changing gimmick they added as standard.
That is a great gimmic but personally I don't like BC's ashthetic plus I like the heaviness of the dicast in the FT bugs.
DuG is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-19-2016, 10:46 PM   #14
Dangard Ace
Robot Master
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 708
Re: Opinions on FT Insecticons - All 3 of them
I've got all 3 FT Insecticons and they're great. Definitely the best of the 3P MP Insecticons out there. Definitely worthy of being called Masterpieces.

Whether you can call FT best of the 3P that's up to you. My GP Dinos dispute that title.
Last edited by Dangard Ace; 12-19-2016 at 10:49 PM.
Dangard Ace is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-19-2016, 11:38 PM   #15
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Autobotz24's Ebay Auctions
Autobotz24's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Milton, ON
Posts: 786
Re: Opinions on FT Insecticons - All 3 of them
I love these guys. They feel so good and are perfectly cartoon accurate.

I accidentally got an extra Bombshell I'd sell you. PM me for info
__________________


Among the winners, there is no room for the weak
Autobotz24 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-20-2016, 12:15 PM   #16
Sir Prime A Lot
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Airdrie
Posts: 793
Re: Opinions on FT Insecticons - All 3 of them
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mega-Prime 316 View Post
I have all three and I would recommend them very highly! However there is a common flaw on Forager,(Kickback). The grasshopper wing, when you transform from bug to bot you have to be VERY careful. The way it is designed is basically a plastic "C" that folds in around itself to lock the wing in position. It is quite common for this to break. It still holds up and everything but is broken, on mine anyway. FT does even mention that it is a very delicate piece and to be very careful right in the instructions.
Message the person you bought it from and they'll get you a replacement piece free of charge. I took a year but I got replacement ratchets for Scoria's shoulders when I stripped a screw.

Quote:
Originally Posted by DCompose View Post
Well that was an overwhelming Yes lol

Now to see if I can find the 3 for $300 or less
They're only $85 each new.
Sir Prime A Lot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.