Re: Opinions on FT Insecticons - All 3 of them Quote: Mega-Prime 316 Originally Posted by FT does even mention that it is a very delicate piece and to be very careful right in the instructions. I have all three and I would recommend them very highly! However there is a common flaw on Forager,(Kickback). The grasshopper wing, when you transform from bug to bot you have to be VERY careful. The way it is designed is basically a plastic "C" that folds in around itself to lock the wing in position. It is quite common for this to break. It still holds up and everything but is broken, on mine anyway.FT does even mention that it is a very delicate piece and to be very careful right in the instructions.



Quote: DCompose Originally Posted by



Now to see if I can find the 3 for $300 or less Well that was an overwhelming Yes lolNow to see if I can find the 3 for $300 or less Message the person you bought it from and they'll get you a replacement piece free of charge. I took a year but I got replacement ratchets for Scoria's shoulders when I stripped a screw.They're only $85 each new.