They are outstanding figures! Even with the ducats they are able to stand up on their own in insect mode.
FT has been reissuing them lately so you should be able to find them easily. The only one that you will have difficulty finding is the grey chest variant of Grenadier as that was a limited release when they were first released. I'm still on the lookout for that one and kicking myself for cancelling my preorder for it.
That's the biggest reason I went the badcube route. Live the colour changing gimmick they added as standard.
I have all three and I would recommend them very highly! However there is a common flaw on Forager,(Kickback). The grasshopper wing, when you transform from bug to bot you have to be VERY careful. The way it is designed is basically a plastic "C" that folds in around itself to lock the wing in position. It is quite common for this to break. It still holds up and everything but is broken, on mine anyway. FT does even mention that it is a very delicate piece and to be very careful right in the instructions.
Message the person you bought it from and they'll get you a replacement piece free of charge. I took a year but I got replacement ratchets for Scoria's shoulders when I stripped a screw.