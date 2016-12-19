Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 12-19-2016, 03:42 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,689
BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017


Takara-Tomy looks set to continue their fruitful partnership with BAPE (A Bathing Ape) this coming January. The partnership has begotten a rainbow of Convoys with camo decals, and continuing the trend of recent years, in January we will be getting another redeco of the MP-10 mold through this partnership. This version is called “MP-10K Convoy Black Camo Version“, a black and grey Masterpiece Optimus Prime which looks more than a little like the colors he faded to on his death in Transformers the Movie (and some fans are suggesting this might be a suitable stand-in for that “sleep mode” &#187; Continue Reading.

The post BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-19-2016, 05:58 AM   #2
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 870
Re: BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017
Kinda wish the axe was a smokey translucent, like ghostly. Or even a clear with glow in the dark feature.
wouldn't a black on black robot coming out of the dark with a glowing axe scare the beegeesus outta you?!
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-19-2016, 10:23 AM   #3
RazzAq
Generation 1
RazzAq's Ebay Auctions
RazzAq's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 94
Re: BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimusb39 View Post
Kinda wish the axe was a smokey translucent, like ghostly. Or even a clear with glow in the dark feature.
wouldn't a black on black robot coming out of the dark with a glowing axe scare the beegeesus outta you?!

yup, color doesn't match..
__________________
Collection [] Feedback [] Wanted_List
RazzAq is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-20-2016, 12:53 AM   #4
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Darth Cylon's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,709
Re: BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017
Not again!!!!

__________________
Darth Cylon is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.