BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017

Takara-Tomy looks set to continue their fruitful partnership with BAPE (A Bathing Ape) this coming January. The partnership has begotten a rainbow of Convoys with camo decals, and continuing the trend of recent years, in January we will be getting another redeco of the MP-10 mold through this partnership. This version is called “ MP-10K Convoy Black Camo Version “, a black and grey Masterpiece Optimus Prime which looks more than a little like the colors he faded to on his death in Transformers the Movie (and some fans are suggesting this might be a suitable stand-in for that “sleep mode” » Continue Reading. The post BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM