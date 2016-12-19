BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017
Takara-Tomy looks set to continue their fruitful partnership with BAPE (A Bathing Ape) this coming January. The partnership has begotten a rainbow of Convoys with camo decals, and continuing the trend of recent years, in January we will be getting another redeco of the MP-10 mold through this partnership. This version is called “MP-10K Convoy Black Camo Version“, a black and grey Masterpiece Optimus Prime which looks more than a little like the colors he faded to on his death in Transformers the Movie (and some fans are suggesting this might be a suitable stand-in for that “sleep mode” » Continue Reading.
Re: BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017
Kinda wish the axe was a smokey translucent, like ghostly. Or even a clear with glow in the dark feature.
wouldn't a black on black robot coming out of the dark with a glowing axe scare the beegeesus outta you?!
Re: BAPE Masterpiece Convoy Black Camo Version coming in January 2017
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimusb39
Kinda wish the axe was a smokey translucent, like ghostly. Or even a clear with glow in the dark feature.
wouldn't a black on black robot coming out of the dark with a glowing axe scare the beegeesus outta you?!