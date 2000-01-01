Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 12-19-2016, 11:26 PM   #1
Thonor
Generation 2
Thonor's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 104
Generations Skids
Hi:

I'm looking for a replacement Generations Skids after my dog mangled mine a while back.

If you have one available, please let me know.

Thanks,
Old 12-19-2016, 11:37 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,579
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Generations Skids
Aw, your dog is just keeping your collection in line with continuity.
