Old 12-19-2016, 12:55 PM   #1
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 342
Prime Beast Hunters Trailcuter!
Granted, he got saddled with the wrong name and didn't appear in the show, but, all in all, he is an interesting rendition of a classic character in the Cyberverse (or Legends) size class.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlbS3SPcG4E
Old 12-19-2016, 01:48 PM   #2
The7thParallel
Classic
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,318
Re: Prime Beast Hunters Trailcuter!
I admire your commitment to doing reviews, but you might be going a bit overboard here, especially with figures that are a couple of years old at this point.
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
