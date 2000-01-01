Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 12-19-2016, 02:41 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Xtreme987
Upgrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
Check it out if you wish:

http://www.automatontoys.com/dna-des...t-upgrade-kit/
Old 12-19-2016, 11:02 AM   #2
Pascal
Pascal
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
That's poorly executed. The other kit with the hip cannons and the new hands is better. All he needs are arm ramps that unfold to reach the ground, like on the original toy.
Old 12-19-2016, 11:32 AM   #3
The7thParallel
The7thParallel
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
For $55... that's just stupid.
Old 12-19-2016, 11:48 AM   #4
RazzAq
RazzAq
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
there are 4 kits/upgrade now for Hasbro fort max, WTH..

gun
sword
hip cannons & articulated fingers
rocker feet
Old 12-19-2016, 01:06 PM   #5
optimusb39
optimusb39
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
Be easier just to make a new third party one after all that expense...
Old 12-19-2016, 01:27 PM   #6
xueyue2
xueyue2
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
just wait for other 3rd parties, later maybe some will come up with a KO bundle with all these, like what KBB did before.
Old 12-19-2016, 01:37 PM   #7
Pascal
Pascal
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
Weijang will make an oversize Fort Max with all the upgrades. And die-cast.











If only.
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
