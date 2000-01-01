Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
12-19-2016, 02:41 AM
#
1
Xtreme987
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 2,952
Upgrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
Check it out if you wish:
http://www.automatontoys.com/dna-des...t-upgrade-kit/
Last edited by Xtreme987; 12-19-2016 at
03:28 AM
.
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
12-19-2016, 11:02 AM
#
2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,402
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
That's poorly executed. The other kit with the hip cannons and the new hands is better. All he needs are arm ramps that unfold to reach the ground, like on the original toy.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Visit Pascal's homepage!
Find More Posts by Pascal
12-19-2016, 11:32 AM
#
3
The7thParallel
Classic
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,318
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
For $55... that's just stupid.
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
The7thParallel
View Public Profile
Send a private message to The7thParallel
Find More Posts by The7thParallel
12-19-2016, 11:48 AM
#
4
RazzAq
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 96
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
there are 4 kits/upgrade now for Hasbro fort max, WTH..
gun
sword
hip cannons & articulated fingers
rocker feet
__________________
Collection
[]
Feedback
[]
Wanted_List
RazzAq
View Public Profile
Send a private message to RazzAq
Find More Posts by RazzAq
12-19-2016, 01:06 PM
#
5
optimusb39
Energon
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 870
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
Be easier just to make a new third party one after all that expense...
optimusb39
View Public Profile
Send a private message to optimusb39
Find More Posts by optimusb39
12-19-2016, 01:27 PM
#
6
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,141
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
just wait for other 3rd parties, later maybe some will come up with a KO bundle with all these, like what KBB did before.
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
12-19-2016, 01:37 PM
#
7
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,402
Re: Ugrade kit for Fort Max up for pre-order @ Automaton ...
Weijang will make an oversize Fort Max with all the upgrades. And die-cast.
If only.
If only.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Visit Pascal's homepage!
Find More Posts by Pascal
