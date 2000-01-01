Chigimus Armada Join Date: Jan 2014 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 678

(3D art actually....) Scroll saw portraits



















Higher res copies can be viewed here:



Megatron



Optimus



Optimus close-up



Shocking to say, but these portraits seemed relatively basic when compared to some of his more elaborate pieces that were on display at the expo. For more of the artist's work, visit: Got these last month at a local expo but hadn't taken any pictures of them until now. Cell phone pictures don't really do them justice but thought I would share what I saw/got as they seemed pretty unique. All his work is home made and cut from sheets of birch (I think). The black backing are sheets of plastic with air pockets to form the texture.Higher res copies can be viewed here:Shocking to say, but these portraits seemed relatively basic when compared to some of his more elaborate pieces that were on display at the expo. For more of the artist's work, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PhoenixS...=page_internal

My Feedback



TFW2005 Feedback



eBay Feedback



My Wants __________________