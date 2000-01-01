Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 12-18-2016, 02:02 AM   #1
Chigimus
Armada
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 678
(3D art actually....) Scroll saw portraits
Got these last month at a local expo but hadn't taken any pictures of them until now. Cell phone pictures don't really do them justice but thought I would share what I saw/got as they seemed pretty unique. All his work is home made and cut from sheets of birch (I think). The black backing are sheets of plastic with air pockets to form the texture.









Higher res copies can be viewed here:

Megatron

Optimus

Optimus close-up

Shocking to say, but these portraits seemed relatively basic when compared to some of his more elaborate pieces that were on display at the expo. For more of the artist's work, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PhoenixS...=page_internal
Old 12-18-2016, 02:44 AM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 937
Re: (3D art actually....) Scroll saw portraits
thats pretty cool
Old 12-18-2016, 11:44 PM   #3
dak
Master Creator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 3,873
Re: (3D art actually....) Scroll saw portraits
I like!
