Super_Megatron
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 Begins January 2017


Wait is not long for the fans of Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Thanks to a Press Release we've received from Cartoon Network (Germany), Season 3 of RID is to air January next year. A specific date is not announced yet but the season (named as Combiner Force) is to air 6:40AM on Saturdays and Sundays. We expect the global rollout of the season will happen around the same time frame. Statement from January 2017 Program Highlights Sheet: Senderpremiere neuer Folgen der dritten Staffel immer samstags und sonntags um 06:40 Uhr Als der cybertronische Gefangenentransporter Alchemor auf der Erde abstürzt, werden gefährliche

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 Begins January 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
