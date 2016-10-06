Wait is not long for the fans of Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Thanks to a Press Release we’ve received from*Cartoon Network (Germany), Season 3 of RID is to air January next year. A specific date is not announced yet but the*season (named as Combiner Force
) is to air 6:40AM on Saturdays and Sundays. We expect the global rollout of the season will happen around the same time frame. Statement from January 2017 Program Highlights Sheet: Senderpremiere neuer Folgen der dritten Staffel immer samstags und sonntags um 06:40 Uhr Als der cybertronische Gefangenentransporter Alchemor auf der Erde abstürzt, werden gefährliche » Continue Reading.
