Titans Return Broadside Showcased At Bahamut Gamer Expo



Taiwan’s Bahamut Gamer Expo is showcasing*Titans Return Broadside along with several other Transformers merchandise. Back in August, we saw a mold test prototype of this Autobot Triple Changer and he is getting a Voyager Class release pretty soon. Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Helmet is also on display in front of a Titan’s Return banner with the caption “Evil Will Rise”. We thank



