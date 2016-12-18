Titans Return Broadside Showcased At Bahamut Gamer Expo
Taiwan’s Bahamut Gamer Expo is showcasing*Titans Return Broadside along with several other Transformers merchandise. Back in August, we saw a mold test prototype of this Autobot Triple Changer and he is getting a Voyager Class release pretty soon. Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Helmet is also on display in front of a Titan’s Return banner with the caption “Evil Will Rise”. We thank TFND Facebook Page for the event coverage and mirrors several images, after the jump.
Looks neat. What's with the older figures? G1 Apeface and Snapdragon are with the TR figures. You've got a bunch of Optimuys combiners: Armada OP with Jetfire and Overload, Energon Optimus Supreme, Cybertron OP's Sonic Wing Mode, ROTF Jetwing Prime, CW Optimus Maximus.