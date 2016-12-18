Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 12-18-2016, 07:02 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Titans Return Broadside Showcased At Bahamut Gamer Expo


Taiwan’s Bahamut Gamer Expo is showcasing*Titans Return Broadside along with several other Transformers merchandise. Back in August, we saw a mold test prototype of this Autobot Triple Changer and he is getting a Voyager Class release pretty soon. Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Helmet is also on display in front of a Titan’s Return banner with the caption “Evil Will Rise”. We thank TFND Facebook Page for the event coverage and mirrors several images, after the jump.

The post Titans Return Broadside Showcased At Bahamut Gamer Expo appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old 12-18-2016, 08:55 AM   #2
PrimalEnvy
Re: Titans Return Broadside Showcased At Bahamut Gamer Expo
Looks neat. What's with the older figures? G1 Apeface and Snapdragon are with the TR figures. You've got a bunch of Optimuys combiners: Armada OP with Jetfire and Overload, Energon Optimus Supreme, Cybertron OP's Sonic Wing Mode, ROTF Jetwing Prime, CW Optimus Maximus.
