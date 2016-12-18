Hasbro has applied
for Elita-1 trademark at the United States Patent And Trademark Office last week. The trademark is filed under the usual category in which all Transformers trademarks fall under: “Toy action figures, toy vehicles and toy robots convertible into other visual toy forms” At the same time, the Pseudo Mark of ‘Elita One‘ is also included with the filing. Strangely enough, Elita-1 trademark applied for Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen is still in ‘Live
‘*status. However, the Elita-1 trademark applied during Transformers: Animated days is now ‘Dead
‘. We currently do not know for which toyline the » Continue Reading.
