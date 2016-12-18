Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
12-18-2016
Super_Megatron
Hauck And HTI To Display Transformers Merchandise At Nuremberg Toy Fair 2017


Toy Fair season is right around the corner. Early next year, we are to get a glimpse of Transformers toys and merchandise that we will see throughout 2017. Hauck Toys will showcase their*licensed Transformers Bumblebee Go-kart*at Hong Kong Toy Show (January 04th) and Nuremberg Toy Fair (February 01st). Based off on G1 Bumblebee, the Go-kart*is manufactured hot on the heels of their successful Hasbro licensed Nerf Battle*Racer. “This yellow Go-kart, *with its Transformers bodywork, comes in sturdy full color packaging.” Long time Transformers license-holder HTI will also join*Hauck Toys at Nuremberg to display their latest range of Transformers toys. Titled &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hauck And HTI To Display Transformers Merchandise At Nuremberg Toy Fair 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
