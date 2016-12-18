Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,691

Hauck And HTI To Display Transformers Merchandise At Nuremberg Toy Fair 2017



Toy Fair season is right around the corner. Early next year, we are to get a glimpse of Transformers toys and merchandise that we will see throughout 2017. Hauck Toys will showcase their*licensed Transformers Bumblebee Go-kart*at Hong Kong Toy Show (January 04th) and Nuremberg Toy Fair (February 01st). Based off on G1 Bumblebee, the Go-kart*is manufactured hot on the heels of their successful Hasbro licensed Nerf Battle*Racer. “This yellow Go-kart, *with its Transformers bodywork, comes in sturdy full color packaging.” Long time Transformers license-holder HTI will also join*Hauck Toys at Nuremberg to display their latest range of Transformers toys. Titled



The post







More... Toy Fair season is right around the corner. Early next year, we are to get a glimpse of Transformers toys and merchandise that we will see throughout 2017. Hauck Toys will showcase their*licensed Transformers Bumblebee Go-kart*at Hong Kong Toy Show (January 04th) and Nuremberg Toy Fair (February 01st). Based off on G1 Bumblebee, the Go-kart*is manufactured hot on the heels of their successful Hasbro licensed Nerf Battle*Racer. “This yellow Go-kart, *with its Transformers bodywork, comes in sturdy full color packaging.” Long time Transformers license-holder HTI will also join*Hauck Toys at Nuremberg to display their latest range of Transformers toys. Titled » Continue Reading. The post Hauck And HTI To Display Transformers Merchandise At Nuremberg Toy Fair 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________