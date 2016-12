pandaprime aficionado! Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 6,703

Re: Springer thrillings 30th



"The bottom of the launcher has a flanged ridge that matches a space under the cockpit. You have to snap this in place, and then snap it out when you're ready to remove it. The flanges are really small and thin and just from a single attachment and removal I found a stress line on the inside corner of one of the flanges."



per review on TFormers.com

http://tformers.com/reviews.php?op=showcontent&id=1418 if you mean Generations voyager-class version here is a tip:"The bottom of the launcher has a flanged ridge that matches a space under the cockpit. You have to snap this in place, and then snap it out when you're ready to remove it. The flanges are really small and thin and just from a single attachment and removal I found a stress line on the inside corner of one of the flanges."per review on TFormers.com

More than eats the pie!



Feedback thread: Cybertron.ca

Items for sale thread: __________________More than eats the pie!Feedback thread:Items for sale thread: Selling TFs