Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,691

Titans Return Deluxe Wave 3 released in Russia



The new Titans Return line continues to make its way around the world, with the ultra-cool new Titans Return Deluxe Wave 3 making its debut in Russia. Wave 3 includes Hot Rod, Triggerhappy, Twinferno and Breakaway, and was spotted at a*“Hamleys” in the Central Children’s Store on Lubyanka Square in Moscow. Where will they head on to next in their worldwide distribution?



The post







More... The new Titans Return line continues to make its way around the world, with the ultra-cool new Titans Return Deluxe Wave 3 making its debut in Russia. Wave 3 includes Hot Rod, Triggerhappy, Twinferno and Breakaway, and was spotted at a*“Hamleys” in the Central Children’s Store on Lubyanka Square in Moscow. Where will they head on to next in their worldwide distribution?The post Titans Return Deluxe Wave 3 released in Russia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________