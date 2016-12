Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,689

Robots in Disguise 3 Step Bisk released in Germany



TFW2005 user Nevermore reports that the new Robots in Disguise Three Step Changer, Bisk, has been sighted in two different branches of German chain*Intertoys. First up was a sighting in downtown Wesel, which was followed by a sighting in the Shopping Arkaden mall in Bocholt. It sounds like this Decepticon gamer has arrived at German retail in style!



