Via Cybertron.CA
, we can report that the first assortment of new Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warriors has made it to Canada. The assortment consists of three new toys – Blastwave, Stormshot, and Alpine Strike Drift – plus a regular retail release of Starscream, and repacks of Strongarm and Grimlock on the new branded packaging. These were spotted at a Walmart in Ontario by Cybertron.CA member*Requateer. Happy hunting to our Canadian brethren!
The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warrior Wave 1 Released in Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...