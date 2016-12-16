Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
12-16-2016, 11:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,691
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warrior Wave 1 Released in Canada


Via Cybertron.CA, we can report that the first assortment of new Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warriors has made it to Canada. The assortment consists of three new toys – Blastwave, Stormshot, and Alpine Strike Drift – plus a regular retail release of Starscream, and repacks of Strongarm and Grimlock on the new branded packaging. These were spotted at a Walmart in Ontario by Cybertron.CA member*Requateer. Happy hunting to our Canadian brethren!

The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warrior Wave 1 Released in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
