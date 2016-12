Til All Are One issue 6 retailer incentive cover

Via PreviewsWorld , we have a look at another new incentive cover for Transformers: Til All Are One issue 6. This cover features a more animesque take on Windblade by artist Zoner, and is an incentive for comic stores who purchase ten copies of the third main ongoing Transformers series. Check out the cover attached to this post.