Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
MIB TRU MP Bumblebee
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
12-16-2016, 10:41 AM
#
1
beretta
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 597
MIB TRU MP Bumblebee
Masterpeice MP Bumbleebee Hasbro Toys R Us version MIB for sale. Box only opened and toy removed to inspect contents. Asking $60 negotiable. I can meet in Mississauga near Square One in the evening or near Winston Churchill/QEW area during 9-5
beretta
View Public Profile
Send a private message to beretta
Find More Posts by beretta
12-16-2016, 07:31 PM
#
2
DCompose
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 473
Re: MIB TRU MP Bumblebee
If you'd be willing to sell it for $60 Delivered I'd take it
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose
View Public Profile
Send a private message to DCompose
Find More Posts by DCompose
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:00 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.