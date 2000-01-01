Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
12-16-2016, 10:41 AM
beretta
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 597
MIB TRU MP Bumblebee
Masterpeice MP Bumbleebee Hasbro Toys R Us version MIB for sale. Box only opened and toy removed to inspect contents. Asking $60 negotiable. I can meet in Mississauga near Square One in the evening or near Winston Churchill/QEW area during 9-5
12-16-2016, 07:31 PM
DCompose
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 473
Re: MIB TRU MP Bumblebee
If you'd be willing to sell it for $60 Delivered I'd take it
Kevin
