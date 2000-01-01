Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
12-15-2016, 10:58 PM
Shockwave 75
Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
In the USA at stores like Ross, Winners, and the like, CW gift sets have been showing up really cheap, and just today I've been seeing reports of TR Fort Max showing up at Ross for about $50!
Has anything like that been seen up here?
Echotransformer
Re: Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
Just some 'tepid' sales at TRU like CW sets around $90 or so, at one point they went as low as $75 IIRC...have not seen Fort Max low at least that I know of...
It has been nice seeing TW Dlx around the $13 price point frequently...compared to $20 I think that price is fantastic especially given how great the figures are (so I'm happy)
joedick
Re: Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
Bruticus is $75 at walmart.ca right now. I think the current low for Fort Max is $160 at amazon.ca
optimusb39
Re: Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
I kid, honestly.
winners sometimes has some decent prices on itemd. For example 9.99 for cw leader skywarp, but they are few and between. Never n
know when something will pop up.
