Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,520

Re: Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere? Just some 'tepid' sales at TRU like CW sets around $90 or so, at one point they went as low as $75 IIRC...have not seen Fort Max low at least that I know of...



It has been nice seeing TW Dlx around the $13 price point frequently...compared to $20 I think that price is fantastic especially given how great the figures are (so I'm happy)





Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/echo.TF.toys



My Shapeways Store: http://www.shapeways.com/shops/echotransformer



My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=2400 __________________