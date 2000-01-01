Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 12-15-2016, 10:58 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 1,949
Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
In the USA at stores like Ross, Winners, and the like, CW gift sets have been showing up really cheap, and just today I've been seeing reports of TR Fort Max showing up at Ross for about $50!

Has anything like that been seen up here?
__________________


COME SEE MY COLLECTION
Shockwave 75 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-15-2016, 11:10 PM   #2
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Echotransformer's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,520
Re: Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
Just some 'tepid' sales at TRU like CW sets around $90 or so, at one point they went as low as $75 IIRC...have not seen Fort Max low at least that I know of...

It has been nice seeing TW Dlx around the $13 price point frequently...compared to $20 I think that price is fantastic especially given how great the figures are (so I'm happy)
Echotransformer is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-16-2016, 01:48 PM   #3
joedick
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 8
Re: Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
Bruticus is $75 at walmart.ca right now. I think the current low for Fort Max is $160 at amazon.ca
joedick is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-16-2016, 06:15 PM   #4
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 870
Re: Has anyone seen any great deals anywhere?
( my sales thread?... )

I kid, honestly.
winners sometimes has some decent prices on itemd. For example 9.99 for cw leader skywarp, but they are few and between. Never n
know when something will pop up.
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:02 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.