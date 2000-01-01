Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 12-16-2016, 03:08 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,689
Meet Transformers Voice Actor David Sobolov at Ontario Collectors Con 2017
Transformers voice actor David Sobolov will be a guest at the 2017 Ontario Collectors Con. He has voiced a long list of characters including the Decepticon SHOCKWAVE in Transformers Prime, DEPTH CHARGE in Beast Wars, DRAX in Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon, ROBOCOP in the Robocop cartoon, LOBO in Young Justice, GORILLA GRODD in The Flash TV Series and many more roles. He will be available all day for autographs and photos.

The 2017 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 29th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario, the same location as TFcon Toronto, with many of the same dealers setup at this event.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Old 12-16-2016, 05:48 PM   #2
zuffyprime
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,314
Re: Meet Transformers Voice Actor David Sobolov at Ontario Collectors Con 2017
This is pretty awesome!

Fantastic that they're bringing such a big name to OCC and not just reserving them for TFcon... woot woot

Depth Charge was one of my favourite characters from BW!
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
