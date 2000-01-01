Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,689

Meet Transformers Voice Actor David Sobolov at Ontario Collectors Con 2017 David Sobolov will be a guest at the 2017



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. Transformers voice actorwill be a guest at the 2017 Ontario Collectors Con . He has voiced a long list of characters including the Decepticon SHOCKWAVE in Transformers Prime, DEPTH CHARGE in Beast Wars, DRAX in Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon, ROBOCOP in the Robocop cartoon, LOBO in Young Justice, GORILLA GRODD in The Flash TV Series and many more roles. He will be available all day for autographs and photos.The 2017 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 29th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario, the same location as TFcon Toronto , with many of the same dealers setup at this event.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. Attached Thumbnails

