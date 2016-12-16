Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,691

Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Gallery



TFW2005 is back with another Masterpiece gallery, today it's the Asia exclusive Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime. Originally seen in the TFCC lore, shattered glass has permeated into other main lines across the pond and has now invaded the Masterpiece series. SG Optimus features a purple and blue deco, yellow windshield and highlights, a green energy axe. His staple cracked windshield is also present. For those that love the MP-10 mold, he's yet another in the growing roster of MP Prime repaints.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



