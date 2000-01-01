Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Roadhammer
Considering pretty much the entire cast of the '86 movie has gotten a recent release in some form, or is coming, I'm not surprised to see the rumours about a TR Kup being confirmed. It'll be nice to have a modern update of his G1 altmode, too.
Even if he is a remould of Blurr, TR has already demonstrated it can do some pretty extensive remoulds when it wants to, so that doesn't particularly bother me.
Yeah of we're talking highbrow from scourge level that's all golden. I have the previous generations kup but he's a. A favorite and b. A character I like two of. One for the 86 movie display, one for the wreckers.