Old 12-16-2016, 02:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,689
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri 01 Transformers Drift


At a toy exhibition event named ToySoul currently taking place in Hong Kong, new toy company Flame Toys have hopped on the scene with their announcement of a brand new officially licensed Transformers figure, Kuro Kara Kuri 01 Transformers Drift. This robot samurai is modeled after Drift's first appearance in IDW comics, and it features official Autobot symbols on its shoulders and a light up gimmick in its chest. Accessories include dual short sword that can be sheathed, a great sword that can be stored on the figure's back, and a cloak that appears to be made with a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri 01 Transformers Drift appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Old 12-16-2016, 06:28 AM   #2
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 870
Re: Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri 01 Transformers Drift
Officially licensed third party!? O.o
Old 12-16-2016, 06:29 AM   #3
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 870
Re: Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri 01 Transformers Drift
Non transforming though. Letdown....
