At a toy exhibition event named ToySoul
currently taking place in Hong Kong, new toy company Flame Toys have hopped on the scene with their announcement of a brand new officially licensed Transformers figure, Kuro Kara Kuri 01 Transformers Drift. This robot samurai is modeled after Drift’s first appearance in IDW comics, and it features official Autobot symbols on its shoulders and a light up gimmick in its chest. Accessories include dual short sword that can be sheathed, a great sword that can be stored on the figure’s back, and a cloak that appears to be made with a » Continue Reading.
