12-16-2016, 03:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Prime 1 Studios Movie Jazz Statue Images


Following their earlier teaser, Prime 1 Studios have unveiled their Movie Jazz statue. Clocking in at 19 inches tall, this statue is set to feature alternate parts for its arms, including Jazz’s signature crescent blaster – plus, the exclusive version features an additional part for the head to hide the visor. Check out the six images of the statue of the Autobot who didn’t see the end credits of the first Transformers movie after the break.

The post Prime 1 Studios Movie Jazz Statue Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
