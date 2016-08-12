Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Retail.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools
Old 12-08-2016, 03:33 AM   #11
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 1,889
Re: Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Ret
Just gonna put my foc grimlock in there and return see if any employees notice lol.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-08-2016, 03:20 PM   #12
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Obsessive Dinosaur
Tyrannosaurus Rex's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Ontario
Posts: 52
Re: Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Ret
Quote:
Originally Posted by Uberman View Post
This makes me miss Target all the more. Remember when FOC Grimlock and that crazy super chrome deluxe Prime two pack was $16? How is this $64 more?

Although the mold as animated Grimlock does look pretty swell.z
Because it's a "Platinum Edition" set, and whenever you hear those words you know you're in for this process:

1) A heavily marked up boxset of old figures no one wants
2) Massive shelfwarming despite repeated sales
3) Only start moving when the clearance sales hit a year later
__________________
Lucina is best waifu okay bye
Tyrannosaurus Rex is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-08-2016, 03:24 PM   #13
Scrapper6
Nexus Maximus
Scrapper6's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,226
Re: Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Ret
Quote:
Originally Posted by Uberman View Post
This makes me miss Target all the more. Remember when FOC Grimlock and that crazy super chrome deluxe Prime two pack was $16? How is this $64 more?

Although the mold as animated Grimlock does look pretty swell.z
It was only 16$ because Target was closing down and heavily discounting products to move them out and make as much money as they could.

If I recall the two-pack in question was originally retailing around 30$ or something to that effect. I don't have exact figures because I bought it on sale.

Also, with our exchange rate affecting us so heavily it makes sense that everything has gone up to ludicrous pricing in most cases.
__________________
Wants:
SDCC Kreon Set
Flamewar
Scrapper6 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 12-09-2016, 12:46 PM   #14
ninjha
Machine War
ninjha's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Niagara Falls
Posts: 250
Re: Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Ret
Picked up 2 of these

... haha, no! Who is buying these things at full price!?

As for the Target release, it was $16.99, but I got it the summer right before they announced the closures.
__________________
ninjha is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.