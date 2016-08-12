Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Uberman
This makes me miss Target all the more. Remember when FOC Grimlock and that crazy super chrome deluxe Prime two pack was $16? How is this $64 more?
Although the mold as animated Grimlock does look pretty swell.z
Because it's a "Platinum Edition" set, and whenever you hear those words you know you're in for this process:
1) A heavily marked up boxset of old figures no one wants
2) Massive shelfwarming despite repeated sales
3) Only start moving when the clearance sales hit a year later