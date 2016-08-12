Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 12-08-2016, 03:33 AM #11 alternatorfan g1 baby Join Date: May 2008 Location: winnipeg Posts: 1,889 Re: Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Ret Just gonna put my foc grimlock in there and return see if any employees notice lol. 12-08-2016, 03:20 PM #12 Tyrannosaurus Rex Obsessive Dinosaur Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: Ontario Posts: 52 Re: Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Ret Quote: Uberman Originally Posted by This makes me miss Target all the more. Remember when FOC Grimlock and that crazy super chrome deluxe Prime two pack was $16? How is this $64 more?



Because it's a "Platinum Edition" set, and whenever you hear those words you know you're in for this process:1) A heavily marked up boxset of old figures no one wants2) Massive shelfwarming despite repeated sales3) Only start moving when the clearance sales hit a year later

12-08-2016, 03:24 PM #13 Scrapper6 Nexus Maximus Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg, MB Posts: 2,226 Re: Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Ret Quote: Uberman Originally Posted by This makes me miss Target all the more. Remember when FOC Grimlock and that crazy super chrome deluxe Prime two pack was $16? How is this $64 more?



Although the mold as animated Grimlock does look pretty swell.z



If I recall the two-pack in question was originally retailing around 30$ or something to that effect. I don't have exact figures because I bought it on sale.



Also, with our exchange rate affecting us so heavily it makes sense that everything has gone up to ludicrous pricing in most cases. It was only 16$ because Target was closing down and heavily discounting products to move them out and make as much money as they could.If I recall the two-pack in question was originally retailing around 30$ or something to that effect. I don't have exact figures because I bought it on sale.Also, with our exchange rate affecting us so heavily it makes sense that everything has gone up to ludicrous pricing in most cases.

12-09-2016, 12:46 PM #14 ninjha Machine War Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Niagara Falls Posts: 250 Re: Platinum Edition Robots In Disguise Bumblebee & Grimlock Released At Canadian Ret Picked up 2 of these



... haha, no! Who is buying these things at full price!?



As for the Target release, it was $16.99, but I got it the summer right before they announced the closures.

