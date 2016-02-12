Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 11-17-2016, 03:23 PM   #11
AUTOMATON
Mariomus Prime
Re: Sponsor News - AutomatonToys - November 12th newsletter
Quote:
Originally Posted by TriBlurr View Post
Will you be adding preorder for United Ruination/Baldigus anytime soon?
Hi TriBlurr, it is now up! Thanks for your patience ;-)

Quote:
Originally Posted by Grayfox View Post
Jasmin: I was looking at the Hasbro TR wave 3 preorder listings and noticed the Titan Masters "set of 4" is missing. Also, the legends "set of 2" should be a "set of 3" if I'm not mistaken. Kickback should be included along with Bumblebee and Gnaw.

Gonna wait until it's fixed to place my preorder.

Thanks for the great service!
Thanks for the kind words Grayfox!

Because I was late in putting up the preorders for wave 3, I don't have access to the set of 3; a set of 2 is all I can have right now but I am looking at other options to get the set of 3. I'll have more info by the end of the week.

And Titan Masters preorders are up! Thanks for the heads up!

Cheers!
www.automatontoys.com
Old 11-24-2016, 02:46 PM   #12
AUTOMATON
Mariomus Prime
Re: Sponsor News - AutomatonToys - November 12th newsletter
Hey guys!

I just wanted to let you know that prices were lowered on many items for the weekend. If you were hesitating before, now might be the time to make your move!

http://www.automatontoys.com/great-deals/

Have a great weekend everyone!

Jasmin
www.automatontoys.com
Old 11-24-2016, 02:55 PM   #13
Pascal
Translaterminator
Re: Sponsor News - AutomatonToys - November 12th newsletter
ISH! lol
Old 11-24-2016, 03:01 PM   #14
AUTOMATON
Mariomus Prime
Re: Sponsor News - AutomatonToys - November 12th newsletter
Hades! Hades! Hades! ;-)
www.automatontoys.com
Old 11-24-2016, 03:04 PM   #15
Pascal
Translaterminator
Re: Sponsor News - AutomatonToys - November 12th newsletter
More like, À L'AIDE! À L'AIDE! À L'AIDE!
Old 11-24-2016, 03:45 PM   #16
pandaprime
aficionado!
Re: Sponsor News - AutomatonToys - November 12th newsletter
Quote:
Originally Posted by AUTOMATON View Post
Hey guys!

I just wanted to let you know that prices were lowered on many items for the weekend. If you were hesitating before, now might be the time to make your move!

http://www.automatontoys.com/great-deals/

Have a great weekend everyone!

Jasmin
item ordered!
Old 11-24-2016, 03:49 PM   #17
RazzAq
Generation 1
RazzAq's Ebay Auctions
Re: Sponsor News - AutomatonToys - November 12th newsletter
I got this email.. great deals and its awesome..
Old 12-02-2016, 04:59 PM   #18
AUTOMATON
Mariomus Prime
Re: Sponsor News - AutomatonToys - November 12th newsletter
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
More like, À L'AIDE! À L'AIDE! À L'AIDE!
LOL

Quote:
Originally Posted by pandaprime View Post
item ordered!
Thank you!

Quote:
Originally Posted by RazzAq View Post
I got this email.. great deals and its awesome..
Glad you liked it!

By the way, our Combiner War Grooves are incoming! wouhou!
www.automatontoys.com
