>
Canadian Transformers News
Sponsor News - Madhaus - FT Lupus in stock and more
11-30-2016, 04:39 PM
Super_Megatron
Sponsor News - Madhaus - FT Lupus in stock and more
Madhaus Collectibles
stopped in to let us know about new items they have received. They also have new preorders up if you want to
head over to their facebook page
you can get the run down.
Slayback
Sponsor News - Madhaus - FT - Lupus
FT - Lupus now in $190 CDN.
MasterMade Apollo Busts - $50
Get them before they're gone.
Good Hunting.
