11-30-2016, 04:39 PM
Super_Megatron
Sponsor News - Madhaus - FT Lupus in stock and more
Madhaus Collectibles stopped in to let us know about new items they have received. They also have new preorders up if you want to head over to their facebook page you can get the run down.
11-30-2016, 04:39 PM
Slayback
Sponsor News - Madhaus - FT - Lupus
FT - Lupus now in $190 CDN.
MasterMade Apollo Busts - $50

Get them before they're gone.
