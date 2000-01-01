Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,689

TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block online



Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now online . You can also call the hotel reservation department direct at 1 800 445 8667 and ask for the TFCON rate to receive the discounted pricing of $109 per room. This is the guaranteed best rate available as per the TFcon contract with the hotel. Please support the convention by booking the TFcon rate which shows that the convention is bringing business to the hotel and keeps TFcon able to continue to run. The group rate is good for July 10th to July 20th. No deposit is required to reserve your room now. You have until the day before your reservation to cancel your room if you cant make the convention. TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2017. Dealer bookings will be available in the near future. Attached Thumbnails

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________