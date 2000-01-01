Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 11-28-2016, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,689
TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block online
Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now online. You can also call the hotel reservation department direct at 1 800 445 8667 and ask for the TFCON rate to receive the discounted pricing of $109 per room. This is the guaranteed best rate available as per the TFcon contract with the hotel. Please support the convention by booking the TFcon rate which shows that the convention is bringing business to the hotel and keeps TFcon able to continue to run. The group rate is good for July 10th to July 20th. No deposit is required to reserve your room now. You have until the day before your reservation to cancel your room if you cant make the convention.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2017. Dealer bookings will be available in the near future.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: tfcontoronto2017.jpg Views: 104 Size: 82.0 KB ID: 35364  
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-29-2016, 12:39 PM   #2
Ras
Generation 1
Ras's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 64
Re: TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block online
Booked! I called in because the price on the site was not $109.
__________________
My feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=58389
Ras is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-29-2016, 03:15 PM   #3
DuG
Alternator
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 995
Re: TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block online
Booked!
DuG is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.