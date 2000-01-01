|
|
|
|
11-25-2016, 11:39 AM
|
#11
|
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Goaliebot
Gotta resist these... Wait for Octane and Blitzwing...
Yeah, these are the figures I'm waiting for. But happy hunting to everyone who's looking for OP and Megs!
|
|
|
11-25-2016, 11:40 AM
|
#12
|
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Goaliebot
Gotta resist these... Wait for Octane and Blitzwing...
I'll likely skip Prime for Octane as well. Megatron is perfect for my IDW Lost Light display, though.
They're pretty clever releasing the clear retools first. Sentinel wouldn't sell if collectors already had Astrotrain. They know we can't resist plastic crack.
|
|
|
11-25-2016, 06:56 PM
|
#13
|
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Stopped in the baseline Walmart on the way home and found these guys for myself!!
|
|
|
11-25-2016, 07:50 PM
|
#14
|
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Ultra Maverick
Stopped in the baseline Walmart on the way home and found these guys for myself!!
Awesome. Glad to hear it! They'll probably be at all the local Walmarts this weekend.
|
|
|
11-25-2016, 08:08 PM
|
#15
|
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Screw you, Ontario!
��
|
|
|
11-26-2016, 02:01 PM
|
#16
|
Location: Corner Brook NL
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
I have yet to see wave 2 on shelves. May need to get them online.
|
|
|
11-26-2016, 11:43 PM
|
#17
|
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Probably skipping this wave of voyagers. Too many primes as of late and also in case they remould these for other characters.
|
|
|
11-26-2016, 11:59 PM
|
#18
|
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Yonoid
Probably skipping this wave of voyagers. Too many primes as of late and also in case they remould these for other characters.
Ya I'm not too fond of either of these moulds so I'll probably skip them too.
|
|
|
11-27-2016, 06:17 PM
|
#19
|
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
I might skip Prime since he looks to be coming out in a gift set later. Megatron I'll likely get.
But, my rule for this line is to only buy something if I can get it on sale. Thankfully I have raincheques.
__________________
|
|
|
11-28-2016, 01:48 PM
|
#20
|
|
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Giftset with what?
|
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:12 AM.