Old 11-25-2016, 11:39 AM   #11
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,091
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Goaliebot View Post
Gotta resist these... Wait for Octane and Blitzwing...
Yeah, these are the figures I'm waiting for. But happy hunting to everyone who's looking for OP and Megs!
__________________


Check out my feedback thread!
positivelyken is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-25-2016, 11:40 AM   #12
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,579
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Goaliebot View Post
Gotta resist these... Wait for Octane and Blitzwing...
I'll likely skip Prime for Octane as well. Megatron is perfect for my IDW Lost Light display, though.

They're pretty clever releasing the clear retools first. Sentinel wouldn't sell if collectors already had Astrotrain. They know we can't resist plastic crack.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-25-2016, 06:56 PM   #13
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 1,924
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Stopped in the baseline Walmart on the way home and found these guys for myself!!
Ultra Maverick is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-25-2016, 07:50 PM   #14
Tarantulas
Tripredacus Council Agent
Tarantulas's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Posts: 314
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ultra Maverick View Post
Stopped in the baseline Walmart on the way home and found these guys for myself!!
Awesome. Glad to hear it! They'll probably be at all the local Walmarts this weekend.
Tarantulas is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-25-2016, 08:08 PM   #15
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,579
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Screw you, Ontario! ��
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-26-2016, 02:01 PM   #16
TriBlurr
Generation 1
TriBlurr's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 58
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
I have yet to see wave 2 on shelves. May need to get them online.
TriBlurr is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-26-2016, 11:43 PM   #17
Yonoid
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 445
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Probably skipping this wave of voyagers. Too many primes as of late and also in case they remould these for other characters.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
Yonoid is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-26-2016, 11:59 PM   #18
Xtreme987
Nexus Maximus
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 2,952
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
Probably skipping this wave of voyagers. Too many primes as of late and also in case they remould these for other characters.
Ya I'm not too fond of either of these moulds so I'll probably skip them too.
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-27-2016, 06:17 PM   #19
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,524
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
I might skip Prime since he looks to be coming out in a gift set later. Megatron I'll likely get.

But, my rule for this line is to only buy something if I can get it on sale. Thankfully I have raincheques.
__________________
down_shift is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-28-2016, 01:48 PM   #20
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,402
Re: Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron spotted in Canada
Giftset with what?
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
