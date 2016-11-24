Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Ages Three And Up - Massive Black Friday Event!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 11-24-2016, 07:40 PM   #1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 1,924
Ages Three And Up - Massive Black Friday Event!
It's that time of year and our friends at Agesthreeandup wanted us to let you know they'll be offering some killer deals for Black Friday. The list includes a range of Transformers and 3rd Party items with deals up to 50% off
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 2016-11-24-20-24-04--1366690445.png Views: 171 Size: 6.5 KB ID: 35330  
Ultra Maverick is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-24-2016, 07:40 PM   #2
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
agesthreeandup's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 459
Ages Three And Up - Massive Black Friday Event!
A3U MASSIVE BLACK FRIDAY EVENT
STARTS MIDNIGHT (EST) NOV. 25 ONLINE

** A3U MASSIVE BLACK FRIDAY EVENT
------------------------------------------------------------

http://www.agesthreeandup.com/blog/a...-friday-event/

STARTS MIDNIGHT (EST) NOV. 25 ONLINE

All Prices in USD while supplies last. No rainchecks. No combining of orders.
Sale Starts Nov. 25, 2016 Midnight Eastern Standard Time
Sale Ends Nov. 28, 2016 Midnight Eastern Standard Time

* Reward cash rebates will be issued starting Nov. 29th by email
* Reward cash rebates are calculated and issued per order only. Be sure to put all items on one order to maximize cash rebates
* Reward cash rebates have no cash value and can only be used on purchases made online @ www.agesthreeandup.com
* Reward cash rebates only apply to regular priced items of equal value or more
** Free shipping is only available to North America using standard shipping on purchases made Nov. 25th, 2016

==================================
__________________
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
agesthreeandup is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.