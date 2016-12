MapleMegatron Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Canada Posts: 183

Re: Toys"R"Us 25% off Transformers $89.99 and under starting Friday Quote: innermanchild Originally Posted by Thinking about getting TR Soundwave, but even with the discount it's $45+tax. Still seems sort of steep for this figure.



Anyone have it?



That is steep, you should have tried getting a raincheck for leaders at 35$. But I must say, he is a good toy. While he is boxy, the look works for Soundwave. Feels very IDW in a way with how massive and imposting he is. Look how well he works with MPS and Classics, its hard to decide where to place him: