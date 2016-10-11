Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
11-10-2016, 05:44 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,691
Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - New Masterpiece Preorders
The Toy Trove stopped by to let us know about all their Masterpiece Preorders including the new MP-36 Megatron! Read on for all the information.
Click image for larger version Name: Masterpiece-Megatron-2-02.jpg Views: 367 Size: 93.8 KB ID: 35224  
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
11-10-2016, 05:44 PM   #2
TheToyTrove
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 98
Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - New Masterpiece Preorders
Greetings everybody,

We just listed a bunch of new Masterpiece Preorders on www.thetoytrove.com

Remember that all of our prices are in Canadian Dollars. Deposits and Total Amounts.


1) MP-36 Megatron (New Version)

2) MP-10 Optimus Prime (3rd Production Run)

3) MP-11 Coronation Starscream (Reissue)

4) MP-13 Soundwave (Reissue)

5) MP-15 Rumble & Ravage (Reissue)

6) MP-16 Frenzy & Buzzsaw (Reissue)


MP-32 Optimus Primal

Also a quick note that we're expecting MP-32 Optimus Primal to arrive shortly.
