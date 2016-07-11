|
11-07-2016, 07:24 PM
#51
Re: Toys"R"Us 1/2 Off Combiner Wars Voyager Class Nov 4th-17th
Originally Posted by Sun Swipe Prime
Well, if it's a kid that doesn't get much, I'm sure they'll be happy they got anything at all.
When I was a kid, I only had 2 of the Constructicons, Hook and Scavenger. I played the F out of them and enjoyed every moment. Sure it would have been nice to have them all, but it didn't prevent me from enjoying what I had.
In fact, I cherished things more. Of the Transformers I got when I was a kid, I still have everything that went along with them, the paperwork, the sticker sheets, the box, the insert etc.
I think adults, me included, sometimes forget that kids can make fun with what ever they have. IMHO a lot of times, they don't want for much until they see another kid with something more.
I *never* had a complete combiner until I was 12-13 and was able to get all of G2 Devastator, new. I had Swindle, Blot, always seemed to have Scavenger and Mixmaster, Scattershot, Onslaught, an Aerialbot, Rippersnapper, maybe Strafe?
Never cared that I didn't have a complete combiner or even the kibble.
Anyway, I'm still hoping to get a second Sky-Lynx for ten bucks if he happens to show up but I'll probably clear out a few of the Motormasters for a toy drive. If I was a kid who didn't get much and my present was a big ass Transformer or anything that's normally way out of the price range I'd be ecstatic.
11-07-2016, 11:24 PM
#52
Re: Toys"R"Us 1/2 Off Combiner Wars Voyager Class Nov 4th-17th
Marshalls centre mall Hamilton had most of the optimus maximum limbs as well as trailbreaker for sky lynx,
Wasn't mirage rare?
11-08-2016, 02:19 AM
#53
Re: Toys"R"Us 1/2 Off Combiner Wars Voyager Class Nov 4th-17th
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
I *never* had a complete combiner until I was 12-13 and was able to get all of G2 Devastator, new. I had Swindle, Blot, always seemed to have Scavenger and Mixmaster, Scattershot, Onslaught, an Aerialbot, Rippersnapper, maybe Strafe?
Never cared that I didn't have a complete combiner or even the kibble.
Anyway, I'm still hoping to get a second Sky-Lynx for ten bucks if he happens to show up but I'll probably clear out a few of the Motormasters for a toy drive. If I was a kid who didn't get much and my present was a big ass Transformer or anything that's normally way out of the price range I'd be ecstatic.
I never had an incomplete combiner as a kid (always got complete sets), so I can't really say how I would have felt back then if that happened to me. Still, nonetheless, I'll get a bunch of those Voyager torso bots for the toy drive regardless, since as you say, some kid out there is likely to find enjoyment in just the one figure. Perhaps it might be better that way since they are more likely to have a better perception of the figure as a standalone rather than people like us, who seem more likely to just see it as a limb or torso or weapon for a super robot. Always seemed like a staple in Transformers fiction and the minds of the fandom where the identities of the individual robots are overlooked or subsumed in favor of the gestalt they form.
11-08-2016, 03:15 AM
#54
Re: Toys"R"Us 1/2 Off Combiner Wars Voyager Class Nov 4th-17th
Originally Posted by Littlemanjoshua
Wasn't mirage rare?
Not possible in Canada, more popular maybe. Since a deluxe case is 4 figures, and in CW that means a set of limbs.
And as I suspected these $10 voyagers are a final clearance thing. Not every location is even going to have them. going by the complete lack of any at the local TRU.
__________________
No classics Bltizwing till 2009. No new mold classics Devastator. TF: Heroes got them first.
11-08-2016, 03:38 AM
#55
Re: Toys"R"Us 1/2 Off Combiner Wars Voyager Class Nov 4th-17th
Originally Posted by lars573
Not possible in Canada, more popular maybe. Since a deluxe case is 4 figures, and in CW that means a set of limbs.
And as I suspected these $10 voyagers are a final clearance thing. Not every location is even going to have them. going by the complete lack of any at the local TRU.
I suspect the sale is meant for TRU to get rid of Motormaster and Battle Core OP, but mainly Motormaster, since he has been shelfwarming for as long as I can remember since Combiner Wars started.
11-08-2016, 04:06 PM
#56
Re: Toys"R"Us 1/2 Off Combiner Wars Voyager Class Nov 4th-17th
Something just occurred to me that I thought I would see along with the BC Prime's and MM's. What happened to all the Scattorshots? He was shelf warming for a long time. Would Hasbro take them back and do something to them to add them in the gift sets? Is that even possible to do? Or would Hasbro just stop shipping them because he was in the gift set?
11-08-2016, 05:10 PM
#57
Re: Toys"R"Us 1/2 Off Combiner Wars Voyager Class Nov 4th-17th
Originally Posted by wervenom
What happened to all the Scattorshots? He was shelf warming for a long time. Would Hasbro take them back and do something to them to add them in the gift sets? Is that even possible to do? Or would Hasbro just stop shipping them because he was in the gift set?
I think it's unlikely they'd try and put him in a giftset because the paint apps are significantly different. For instance, one has a black head and the other has a the dark read head.
Scattershot probably just got bought up before this sale. He was on sale for like $12-$13 a little while ago. That's when I bought mine, even though I was planning on buying the gift sets. Gave me something to do with the extra CW limbs that I have like Alpha Bravo and Offroad.
__________________
Life is a long lesson in humility
11-09-2016, 12:43 AM
#58
Re: Toys"R"Us 1/2 Off Combiner Wars Voyager Class Nov 4th-17th
Originally Posted by Sun Swipe Prime
I think it's unlikely they'd try and put him in a giftset because the paint apps are significantly different. For instance, one has a black head and the other has a the dark read head.
Scattershot probably just got bought up before this sale. He was on sale for like $12-$13 a little while ago. That's when I bought mine, even though I was planning on buying the gift sets. Gave me something to do with the extra CW limbs that I have like Alpha Bravo and Offroad.
Yeah, it seems highly impractical and unlikely for Hasbro to recall a whole bunch of figures, repaint them, and then repackage them in a giftset. Adding on to that, some parts of the individual release Scattershot were molded in differently colored plastic from the giftset version. You can't repaint that without it looking somewhat different from if the plastic were molded in that color to begin with.
