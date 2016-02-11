Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
11-02-2016, 04:59 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Thanks to Matrix_Holder we have confirmed sightings of RID Warrior Classic Ratchet, Bisk, and Scatterspike at the Appleby TRU in Ontario.

Have you seen these yet? Let us know in the sightings section.
11-02-2016, 05:05 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Eeeeeeeee that ratchet for my ll shelf.
11-02-2016, 06:48 PM   #3
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Nice! Been waiting for Lobster McSportscar and Cherry Flavoured Quillfire. They both seem like they'll be fun additions to the collection.
11-02-2016, 08:15 PM   #4
down_shift
Moderator
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Alexander Quinn View Post
Nice! Been waiting for Lobster McSportscar and Cherry Flavoured Quillfire. They both seem like they'll be fun additions to the collection.
Gaaaaah . Damn it ha ha ha ha.

Lobster McSportscar is his name going forward.
11-02-2016, 10:21 PM   #5
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Bring 'em on.
11-02-2016, 11:22 PM   #6
Xtreme987
Nexus Maximus
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Gosta get me a Ratchet.
11-05-2016, 04:59 PM   #7
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by down_shift View Post
Gaaaaah . Damn it ha ha ha ha.

Lobster McSportscar is his name going forward.
Mwa ha ha! My sinister plot is working!
11-05-2016, 05:03 PM   #8
RNSrobot
Animated
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by down_shift View Post
Gaaaaah . Damn it ha ha ha ha.

Lobster McSportscar is his name going forward.
Bandwagon ON
11-06-2016, 10:05 AM   #9
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
Bandwagon ON
Lobster McSportscar for 2016! Make Cybertron Great Again!
