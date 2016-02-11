|
11-02-2016, 04:59 PM
Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Thanks to Matrix_Holder we have confirmed sightings of RID Warrior Classic Ratchet, Bisk, and Scatterspike at the Appleby TRU in Ontario.
Have you seen these yet? Let us know in the sightings section.
11-02-2016, 05:05 PM
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Eeeeeeeee that ratchet for my ll shelf.
11-02-2016, 06:48 PM
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Nice! Been waiting for Lobster McSportscar and Cherry Flavoured Quillfire. They both seem like they'll be fun additions to the collection.
11-02-2016, 08:15 PM
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Alexander Quinn
Nice! Been waiting for Lobster McSportscar and Cherry Flavoured Quillfire. They both seem like they'll be fun additions to the collection.
Gaaaaah . Damn it ha ha ha ha.
Lobster McSportscar is his name going forward.
__________________
11-02-2016, 10:21 PM
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Bring 'em on.
11-02-2016, 11:22 PM
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Gosta get me a Ratchet.
11-05-2016, 04:59 PM
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by down_shift
Gaaaaah . Damn it ha ha ha ha.
Lobster McSportscar is his name going forward.
Mwa ha ha! My sinister plot is working!
11-05-2016, 05:03 PM
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by down_shift
Gaaaaah . Damn it ha ha ha ha.
Lobster McSportscar is his name going forward.
Bandwagon ON
11-06-2016, 10:05 AM
Re: Transformer Robots In Disguise Wave 8 Warrior Class Released At Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
Bandwagon ON
Lobster McSportscar for 2016! Make Cybertron Great Again!
