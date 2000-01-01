ngnaw Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Montreal Posts: 111

Re: Titans Return Leader Class 40% Off @ Toys"R"Us I picked up Soundwave at Walmart in Quebec and price matched it with the TRU FLYER only since it had the price listed not just the percentage! The customer rep didn't want to do it by showing the flyer on my phone, luckily I had the paper flyer in my car lol!

Walmart is so weird, they have a no hassle return of 90 days and never put up a stink to get returned items but make a huge stink about price matching. On top of that she gave me a free plastic bag which she should have charged me $0.05 bahahah ;D go figure!