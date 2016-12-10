Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
10-12-2016, 11:00 PM   #1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Titans Return Wave 2 Voyagers Spotted in Canada!
We have a great new sighting tonight!
Cybertron.ca member zuffyprime has reported picking up the latest wave of Titans Return voyagers at a Walmart in the Toronto area.

Wave 2 consists of:
Darkmoon & Astrotrain
Autobot Sovereign & Alpha Trion

Thanks for the new sighting zuffyprime and as always, happy hunting all
10-13-2016, 08:10 AM   #2
Longshot
Armada
Re: Titans Return Wave 2 Voyagers Spotted in Canada!
Saweeeeet!!! And another hunt begins.
10-13-2016, 10:44 AM   #3
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
Re: Titans Return Wave 2 Voyagers Spotted in Canada!
Yay! I can't wait for TRU to get these.
10-22-2016, 08:59 AM   #4
Magnus
City Commander
Re: Titans Return Wave 2 Voyagers Spotted in Canada!
Titan Wars Deluxe Wave 2 just showed up in the Montreal area.

This is from the St. Bruno Walmart
