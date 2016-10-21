Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-order Update
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 10-21-2016, 01:09 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,639
Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-order Update
Ages 3 & Up brings us a product and pre order update! See full details in topic!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 233 Size: 14.4 KB ID: 35039  
__________________
Robimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-21-2016, 01:09 PM   #2
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
agesthreeandup's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 459
Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-order Update
New Pre-order for Takara Diaclone Reboot DA-06! Arriving Soon for Ocular Max and Mastermind Creations products. Plus, Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus on SALE and more...
------------------------------------------------------------
** Product Updates
------------------------------------------------------------

October 21, 2016

** Takara - Diaclone Reboot - DA-06
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-Order - Order Now! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/diaclo...078225&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Ocular Max - PS-01A Sphinx Alternative
------------------------------------------------------------
Arriving Soon - RESERVE TODAY! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/ocular...078225&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** MMC - Reformatted R-17 Carnifex
------------------------------------------------------------
Arriving Soon - Reserve Today! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/master...078225&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Ocular Max - PS-05 Girder
------------------------------------------------------------
Arriving Soon - Order Now! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/ocular...078225&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Unite Warriors - UW-EX Lynx Master
------------------------------------------------------------
Arriving Soon - Reserve Now! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/transf...078225&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Combiner Wars - G2 Bruticus Set
------------------------------------------------------------
On Sale Now - Get it today! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/sale-i...078225&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** New Arrivals
------------------------------------------------------------
See All New Arrivals (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-ar...078225&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Recent Pre-orders
------------------------------------------------------------
See All Recent Pre-orders (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/preord...078225&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
__________________
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
agesthreeandup is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.