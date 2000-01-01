|
10-14-2016, 07:15 AM
#1
Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
The Toy Trove
brings us news of new Transformers arrivals! Check out the full list in this thread.
10-14-2016, 07:15 AM
#2
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
New Takara Transformers In Stock!!!
Hey everybody,
We just received a new shipment from Japan with a lot of the Takara Titans Return Transformers, and some Masterpieces. Here is a full list.
You can see everything here in the New Products
Section on our website.
All Prices in Canadian Dollars!
Takara LG-24 Shockwave & Cancer - $24.99
Takara LG-25 Blurr - $39.99
Takara LG-26 Scourge - 39.99
Takara LG-27 Broadcast (Blaster) - $89.99
Takara LG-28 Rewind & Nightbeat - $24.99
Takara LG-29 Wheelie & Goshooter - $24.99
Takara LG-31 Fortress Maximus - $299.99
Takara UW-08 Computron - $159.99
Takara MP-31 Delta Magnus - $219.99
Takara MP-20 Wheeljack (restock) - $89.99
10-16-2016, 10:05 AM
#3
Location: st.Catharines On.
Re: Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
Wooo! the Takara version of Fort Max has the Master sword, might need that!
10-16-2016, 11:57 AM
#4
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Re: Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ridiculousrobot
Wooo! the Takara version of Fort Max has the Master sword, might need that!
Yeah it looks pretty sweet
10-16-2016, 12:01 PM
#5
Location: GrandValley Ont
Re: Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
Better sound chip with more phrases
10-16-2016, 03:15 PM
#6
Location: st. catherines ontario
Re: Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
And the deluxe figures look sooo much cooler and colorful then the hasbro counterparts.
Anybody afte a legend shockwave in a mp colour scheme, tods your man!
