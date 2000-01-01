TheToyTrove Maximal Join Date: Dec 2013 Location: St. Catharines ON Canada Posts: 98

Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!





Hey everybody,





We just received a new shipment from Japan with a lot of the Takara Titans Return Transformers, and some Masterpieces. Here is a full list.



You can see everything here in the New Products Section on our website.



All Prices in Canadian Dollars!



Takara LG-24 Shockwave & Cancer - $24.99



Takara LG-25 Blurr - $39.99



Takara LG-26 Scourge - 39.99



Takara LG-27 Broadcast (Blaster) - $89.99





Takara LG-28 Rewind & Nightbeat - $24.99





Takara LG-29 Wheelie & Goshooter - $24.99





Takara LG-31 Fortress Maximus - $299.99





Takara UW-08 Computron - $159.99





Takara MP-31 Delta Magnus - $219.99





Takara MP-20 Wheeljack (restock) - $89.99 New Takara Transformers In Stock!!!Hey everybody,We just received a new shipment from Japan with a lot of the Takara Titans Return Transformers, and some Masterpieces. Here is a full list.You can see everything here in theSection on our website. Last edited by TheToyTrove; 10-14-2016 at 08:30 AM .