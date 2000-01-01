Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 10-14-2016, 07:15 AM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,639
Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
The Toy Trove brings us news of new Transformers arrivals! Check out the full list in this thread.
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 143 Size: 12.2 KB ID: 35016  
Last edited by Robimus; 10-16-2016 at 01:05 AM.
Old 10-14-2016, 07:15 AM   #2
TheToyTrove
Maximal
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 98
Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
New Takara Transformers In Stock!!!


Hey everybody,


We just received a new shipment from Japan with a lot of the Takara Titans Return Transformers, and some Masterpieces. Here is a full list.

You can see everything here in the New Products Section on our website.

All Prices in Canadian Dollars!

Takara LG-24 Shockwave & Cancer - $24.99

Takara LG-25 Blurr - $39.99

Takara LG-26 Scourge - 39.99

Takara LG-27 Broadcast (Blaster) - $89.99

Takara LG-28 Rewind & Nightbeat - $24.99

Takara LG-29 Wheelie & Goshooter - $24.99

Takara LG-31 Fortress Maximus - $299.99

Takara UW-08 Computron - $159.99

Takara MP-31 Delta Magnus - $219.99

Takara MP-20 Wheeljack (restock) - $89.99
Old 10-16-2016, 10:05 AM   #3
Ridiculousrobot
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2012
Location: st.Catharines On.
Posts: 19
Re: Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
Wooo! the Takara version of Fort Max has the Master sword, might need that!
Old 10-16-2016, 11:57 AM   #4
TheToyTrove
Maximal
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 98
Re: Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
Yeah it looks pretty sweet
Old 10-16-2016, 12:01 PM   #5
justprime
Titanium
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,271
Re: Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
Better sound chip with more phrases
Old 10-16-2016, 03:15 PM   #6
optimusb39
Energon
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 870
Re: Sponsor News-TheToyTrove-New In Stock, Takara Computron, LG Series, and More!!!
And the deluxe figures look sooo much cooler and colorful then the hasbro counterparts.
Anybody afte a legend shockwave in a mp colour scheme, tods your man!
