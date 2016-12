Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 10-05-2016, 09:39 PM #21 Shock Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2012 Location: Calgary Posts: 100 Re: Combiner Wars Leader Class 1/2 price at Toys R Us Canada October 7-9 Makes sense, my local TRUs just got flooded with crates of Starscream and Skywarp. I already grabbed Skywarp the last time they had a giant container full of them for $29 a few months ago. 10-06-2016, 04:25 AM #22 MilanX3 Beast Machine Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 401 Re: Combiner Wars Leader Class 1/2 price at Toys R Us Canada October 7-9 All leader class, or just the CW ones?? 10-06-2016, 04:36 AM #23 Xtreme987 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 2,952 Re: Combiner Wars Leader Class 1/2 price at Toys R Us Canada October 7-9 Quote: MilanX3 Originally Posted by All leader class, or just the CW ones?? Just CW. 10-07-2016, 09:02 AM #24 eNdblu Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2013 Location: Victoria, BC Posts: 70 Re: Combiner Wars Leader Class 1/2 price at Toys R Us Canada October 7-9 I picked up CW Starscream and Skywarp online during the last sale. Is it possible to get a price adjustment without having to go to the store?

__________________ 10-07-2016, 09:47 AM #25 Yonoid Beast Machine Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 445 Re: Combiner Wars Leader Class 1/2 price at Toys R Us Canada October 7-9 Quote: eNdblu Originally Posted by I picked up CW Starscream and Skywarp online during the last sale. Is it possible to get a price adjustment without having to go to the store?



They wouldn't budge on it when I tried. So I ordered a new item and returned the old. You can call them or request price adjustment when you log in. I believe for online price matching its maximum 14 days.They wouldn't budge on it when I tried. So I ordered a new item and returned the old.

Let me know if you can pick up a Combiner Wars Leader Ultra Magnus for me for half price.



They wouldn't budge on it when I tried. So I ordered a new item and returned the old. Sent customer service an email and managed to get both figures price adjusted

