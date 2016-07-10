Ener-Con
, Manitoba's Transformers Fan Convention, will be taking place August 26th & 27th, 2017 @ the Canad Inns Polo Park, 1405 St. Matthews Ave in Winnipeg!
Ener-Con 2017 will once again feature the best in Transformers and other pop culture merchandise and activities from a cross section of incredible vendors, special industry guests, local artists, video gaming, activities for kids, local fan organizations, a full weekend of panels and presentations and more!
Stay tuned in the near future for announcements about hotel block details, guests, attractions and more!