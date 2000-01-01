Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
09-26-2016, 08:54 PM
#
41
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,091
Re: Toys"R"Us 25% Off Sale Starting September 23rd
God help me, I ordered Computron after all. I always have the option of returning it if I change my mind. The combined mode does look good, even if the individual components are a little weak.
09-28-2016, 09:55 PM
#
42
Webs
Spider Themed Vigilante
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Edmonton,AB
Posts: 19
Re: Toys"R"Us 25% Off Sale Starting September 23rd
So does this sale go till tomorrow or is today the last day everything is on sale? I haven't had time to go and grab MP Bumblebee yet, but tomorrow I will.
09-28-2016, 10:14 PM
#
43
Xtreme987
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 2,952
Re: Toys"R"Us 25% Off Sale Starting September 23rd
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Webs
So does this sale go till tomorrow or is today the last day everything is on sale? I haven't had time to go and grab MP Bumblebee yet, but tomorrow I will.
You have til tomorrow.
09-29-2016, 02:20 PM
#
44
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,402
Re: Toys"R"Us 25% Off Sale Starting September 23rd
Well, I ended up getting rainchecks for Soundwave and the 4 wave 2 deluxes.
09-29-2016, 02:48 PM
#
45
Pax52
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Lethbridge AB
Posts: 85
Re: Toys"R"Us 25% Off Sale Starting September 23rd
Is wave 2 sku number same as wave 1 dlx
09-29-2016, 04:42 PM
#
46
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,476
Re: Toys"R"Us 25% Off Sale Starting September 23rd
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pax52
Is wave 2 sku number same as wave 1 dlx
It's TRU... so yep.
