09-25-2016, 12:10 PM   #11
Shock
Calgary
Re: Titans Return Wave 2 Deluxes sighted in Canada!
My TRU had about 20 of each Wave 2 yesterday. It was ridiculous, like three full pegs of each character. They had almost nothing for wave one and then boom.
09-25-2016, 12:15 PM   #12
RNSrobot
Edmonton AB
Re: Titans Return Wave 2 Deluxes sighted in Canada!
Managed to scoop mine from west TRU. Edmonton's not getting nearly the stock as Calgary ><

So. Good.
