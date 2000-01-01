Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titans Return Wave 2 Deluxes sighted in Canada!
09-25-2016, 12:10 PM
#
11
Shock
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Calgary
Posts: 100
Re: Titans Return Wave 2 Deluxes sighted in Canada!
My TRU had about 20 of each Wave 2 yesterday. It was ridiculous, like three full pegs of each character. They had almost nothing for wave one and then boom.
Shock
09-25-2016, 12:15 PM
#
12
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,579
Re: Titans Return Wave 2 Deluxes sighted in Canada!
Managed to scoop mine from west TRU. Edmonton's not getting nearly the stock as Calgary ><
So. Good.
RNSrobot
