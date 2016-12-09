Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,689

Mississauga Collectors Expo 2016 is THIS SUNDAY September 18th Mississauga Collectors Expo is THIS Sunday, September 18th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario from 10 am to 4 pm with FREE PARKING.



WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright will be a guest at the Mississauga Collectors Expo. Throughout his career he was best known for his characters Papa Shango and The Godfather. Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 2, 2016, under The WWE Godfather gimmick. He will be available all day for autographs and photos.



Also appearing will be Jeff Parazzo who played the White Ranger and Kevin Duhaney the Blue Ranger in Power Rangers Dino Thunder.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.



Door Prize #1 - thanks to The Toy Trove - Transformers Legends Series - LG-23 Galvatron

Door Prize #2 - thanks to Ontario Collectors Con - Marvel Avengers Legends Agents of Shield 3-Pack

Door Prize #3 - thanks to Madhaus Toys - Action Toys Machine Robo Series Cy-Kill

Door Prize #4 - thanks to 3rd Robot Collectibles - Combiner Wars Onslaught with the Perfect Effect Upgrade kit PC-10 for Bruticus.

