The Mississauga Collectors Expo
is THIS Sunday, September 18th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario from 10 am to 4 pm with FREE PARKING.
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright
will be a guest at the Mississauga Collectors Expo. Throughout his career he was best known for his characters Papa Shango
and The Godfather
. Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 2, 2016, under The WWE Godfather gimmick. He will be available all day for autographs and photos.
Also appearing will be Jeff Parazzo
who played the White Ranger and Kevin Duhaney
the Blue Ranger in Power Rangers Dino Thunder
.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
Door Prize #1 - thanks to The Toy Trove
- Transformers Legends Series - LG-23 Galvatron
Door Prize #2 - thanks to Ontario Collectors Con
- Marvel Avengers Legends Agents of Shield 3-Pack
Door Prize #3 - thanks to Madhaus Toys
- Action Toys Machine Robo Series Cy-Kill
Door Prize #4 - thanks to 3rd Robot Collectibles
- Combiner Wars Onslaught with the Perfect Effect Upgrade kit PC-10 for Bruticus.
Door Prize #5 - thanks to TFcon
- Transformers Monopoly