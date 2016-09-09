Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titans Return Deluxes $12.92 at Walmart.ca
09-09-2016, 04:59 PM
JLvatron
Chosen 1
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 7,529
Re: Titans Return Deluxes $12.92 at Walmart.ca
Greater montreal
Pincourt scanned and price tagged @ $12.92
09-10-2016, 09:31 AM
BigWillay
Beasty
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Richmond Hill
Posts: 330
Re: Titans Return Deluxes $12.92 at Walmart.ca
For those wondering, I actually price matched them yesterday at the Toys R Us on High Tech. I wasn't sure they were going to, because their online rules keep changing but sure enough they honored it got my nephew a few and the ones I needed as well.
09-10-2016, 11:15 AM
Crobot91
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,663
Re: Titans Return Deluxes $12.92 at Walmart.ca
Hopefully, at these great prices, Walmart will sell out wave 1 deluxe figures quickly to make way for the wave 2 figures.
09-10-2016, 01:21 PM
Xtreme987
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 2,952
Re: Titans Return Deluxes $12.92 at Walmart.ca
Both Windsor, Ontario Walmarts have these @ $12.92 as well.
09-10-2016, 02:45 PM
Akroyer
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Miramichi, NB
Posts: 1,870
Re: Titans Return Deluxes $12.92 at Walmart.ca
$12.92 in Miramichi as well now.
09-12-2016, 01:49 AM
KIDCHUCKLE
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: land of the cannucks
Posts: 11
Re: Titans Return Deluxes $12.92 at Walmart.ca
I was able to get it 12.92 in store in Toronto Ontario. Warden and eglington
