Old 08-05-2016, 11:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,689
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2016 is September 18th in Mississauga Ontario
The promoter behind Ontario Collectors Con, 80s Toy Expo and TFcon brings you the Mississauga Collectors Expo on Sunday, September 18th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
Old 08-06-2016, 07:53 AM   #2
soundwave1976
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Bradford, Ontario
Posts: 217
Re: Mississauga Collectors Expo 2016 is September 18th in Mississauga Ontario
Already got my table!! Can't wait!! Always a fun time!!
Old 08-16-2016, 08:15 AM   #3
Gumby
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Oshawa
Posts: 207
Re: Mississauga Collectors Expo 2016 is September 18th in Mississauga Ontario
Can't wait! It would be great if you could get a few of these suggested names to guest the show.

Voice Actors:
-Peter Renaday (voice of Grapple in Transformers and Splinter in TMNT)

-Barry Gordon (voice of Donatello and Bebop in TMNT)

-Pat Fraley (voice of Krang, Baxter Stockman, Casey Jones and Slash in TMNT, Airtight and Wild Weasel in G.I.JOE, Bravestarr)

Wrestlers:
-Sgt. Slaughter
-Iron Sheik
-George the Animal Steele
Old 09-07-2016, 08:58 PM   #4
optimusb39
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 870
Re: Mississauga Collectors Expo 2016 is September 18th in Mississauga Ontario
Anybody know the cost of a table at collector expo?
Old 09-07-2016, 11:08 PM   #5
Tonestar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,387
Re: Mississauga Collectors Expo 2016 is September 18th in Mississauga Ontario
Originally Posted by optimusb39
Anybody know the cost of a table at collector expo?
All that is left are the overflow tables on the outside of the room and they're around $145 each.
Old 09-11-2016, 01:49 AM   #6
Gumby
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Oshawa
Posts: 207
Re: Mississauga Collectors Expo 2016 is September 18th in Mississauga Ontario
Will any voice actors be announced as guests?
