Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Page 3 of 3
<
1
2
3
Thread Tools
09-03-2016, 06:49 PM
#
21
Monari
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 28
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
Anyone have any suggestions on where to get a Computron for as cheap as possible? I'd rather not pay the full price at TRU since I missed the sale.
Monari
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Monari
Find More Posts by Monari
09-03-2016, 06:52 PM
#
22
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,603
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
Try and use innerman childs picture in the previous post to yours at your local TRU. I showed them that pic as my local store didn't have stock during the sale and it worked. Good Luck
__________________
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
View Public Profile
Send a private message to wervenom
Find More Posts by wervenom
09-03-2016, 07:18 PM
#
23
Monari
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 28
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
Would that work even though the sale is over?
Monari
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Monari
Find More Posts by Monari
09-03-2016, 07:26 PM
#
24
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,603
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
You have to ask
__________________
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
View Public Profile
Send a private message to wervenom
Find More Posts by wervenom
09-04-2016, 08:25 PM
#
25
Monari
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 28
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
Well, the purple-haired clerk arrogantly shot me down quite quickly when I asked, so sadly I ended up getting it at full price. Ah well. Maybe it will go on sale again in the next 45 days so I can price match it.
Monari
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Monari
Find More Posts by Monari
Page 3 of 3
<
1
2
3
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:09 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.