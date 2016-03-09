Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
09-03-2016, 06:49 PM   #21
Monari
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
Anyone have any suggestions on where to get a Computron for as cheap as possible? I'd rather not pay the full price at TRU since I missed the sale.
09-03-2016, 06:52 PM   #22
wervenom
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
Try and use innerman childs picture in the previous post to yours at your local TRU. I showed them that pic as my local store didn't have stock during the sale and it worked. Good Luck
09-03-2016, 07:18 PM   #23
Monari
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
Would that work even though the sale is over?
09-03-2016, 07:26 PM   #24
wervenom
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
You have to ask
09-04-2016, 08:25 PM   #25
Monari
Re: Combiner Wars Computron spotted in Canada
Well, the purple-haired clerk arrogantly shot me down quite quickly when I asked, so sadly I ended up getting it at full price. Ah well. Maybe it will go on sale again in the next 45 days so I can price match it.
