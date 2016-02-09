CobraCommander ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Terror Drome Posts: 4,913

Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices



Quote: Parallax Originally Posted by Does the Fort Max come in a display box the way SDCC Metroplex did or is it just the retail version with extra sword? I went today it was pretty well organized, from what I experienced, I only had to wait about 10 minutes to get in even though I didn`t have advanced entry. For checkout I only waited another 5 min. Mind you I was there first thing in the morning. I checked the booth at the end of today's show and they pretty much have everything in good qty`s (guessing 40+ pieces each, possibly a lot more in the back) minus sold out Deadpool, MCU Scarlet Witch and Soundwave Tablets.From what I saw the box looks like last years SDCC CW Devestator, it has FM face on the box, then you slide it open and there is FortMax holding his sword in a window display.





