Page 4 of 4 « First 23 4
 
Old 09-02-2016, 11:15 AM   #31
edvc520
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 127
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
Fan expo was sold out of soundwave tablet yesterday..
Arrived 9:30am this morning, no more!
Old 09-02-2016, 11:43 AM   #32
innermanchild
Beasty
innermanchild's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Quebec
Posts: 329
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
What about that Titan Force 3 pack with Brainstorm? Are they still selling those?
Old 09-02-2016, 12:04 PM   #33
edvc520
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 127
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by innermanchild View Post
What about that Titan Force 3 pack with Brainstorm? Are they still selling those?
Lots still
Old 09-02-2016, 01:34 PM   #34
innermanchild
Beasty
innermanchild's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Quebec
Posts: 329
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by edvc520 View Post
Lots still
Thanks!
Old 09-02-2016, 03:08 PM   #35
Dangard Ace
Robot Master
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 708
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by Parallax View Post
Does the Fort Max come in a display box the way SDCC Metroplex did or is it just the retail version with extra sword?
It's the SDCC Fort Max. Not a retail Fort Max with an extra sword. There was the option to buy it in the brown hasbro box unboxed.
Old 09-02-2016, 10:28 PM   #36
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 4,913
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
I went today it was pretty well organized, from what I experienced, I only had to wait about 10 minutes to get in even though I didn`t have advanced entry. For checkout I only waited another 5 min. Mind you I was there first thing in the morning. I checked the booth at the end of today's show and they pretty much have everything in good qty`s (guessing 40+ pieces each, possibly a lot more in the back) minus sold out Deadpool, MCU Scarlet Witch and Soundwave Tablets.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Parallax View Post
Does the Fort Max come in a display box the way SDCC Metroplex did or is it just the retail version with extra sword?
From what I saw the box looks like last years SDCC CW Devestator, it has FM face on the box, then you slide it open and there is FortMax holding his sword in a window display.
Old 09-02-2016, 10:34 PM   #37
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,603
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
^^ Glad you found it organized. I found it quite the opposite but I didn't go for the Hasbro stuff/store. Had to go there though as they told a friend of mine the GI Joe/Transformers figures actually transformed and when I told him they didn't we had to go back and explain the situation so he could get his money back. Told him next time ask me not them lol
Old 09-03-2016, 02:32 PM   #38
Marcotron
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 196
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
There's a guy here at fan expo in the north building who has 5 takara Arcee figures.
$60.
Pm me if anyone wants me to get one.
Old 09-04-2016, 05:48 PM   #39
Ninjatron
Overlord of all Ninjas
Ninjatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Under a Bandanna
Posts: 429
Re: Fan Expo Canada 2016 Convention Exclusive Transformers Prices
I bought a Fortress Maximus on Friday morning. Had to carry it around all day. Not exactly a shining moment, but I just wanted to get things taken care of as soon as possible. Besides that, we grew close during our time together.

There was a photographer there who wanted to take a picture of me holding the box. I was directed to walk by him in a certain spot a couple of times. It was unique. Be prepared to see pictures of a ridiculously cool dude holding a gigantic Transformers box being used as promotional material.

Sayonara.
Page 4 of 4 « First 23 4

