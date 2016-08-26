Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
08-27-2016, 02:14 AM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,639
Sponsor News: Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-order Update
Ages Three And Up brings us news of their summer flash sale! Full info in topic - read on!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 193 Size: 13.4 KB ID: 34626  
08-27-2016, 02:14 AM   #2
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
agesthreeandup's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 459
Sponsor News: Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-order Update
Summer Flash Sale! Plus new for Pre-Order Unite Warrior Megatronia and more...
** Product Updates
August 26, 2016

** Summer Flash Sale!
Check out the Sale - August 27 Only! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/ages-t...88a168&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Unite Warrior - UW-EX Megatronia
New Pre-Order - Reserve Today! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/transf...88a168&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** MP-31 Masterpiece Delta Magnus
Arriving Soon - Order Now! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-31-...88a168&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Mastermade - SDT-03 Apollo
Arriving Soon - Reserve Now! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/master...88a168&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Action Toys - Machine Robo - Bike Robo
In Stock and Ready to Ship! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/machin...88a168&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


** Iron Factory IF-EX16 Pink Assassin
In Stock and Ready To Ship! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/iron-f...88a168&mc_eid=[UNIQID])



See All New Arrivals (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-ar...88a168&mc_eid=[UNIQID])


See All Recent Pre-orders (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/preord...88a168&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
