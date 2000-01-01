Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 10 of 10 « First 89 10
 
Thread Tools
Old 08-23-2016, 08:49 PM   #91
Gary
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Vancouver,BC
Posts: 39
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
How much were the leader class blaster and hardhaed for this sale. Sold out on web site .
Gary is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-23-2016, 09:01 PM   #92
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,715
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by Gary View Post
How much were the leader class blaster and hardhaed for this sale. Sold out on web site .
$47.xx for blaster and $15.xx for Hardhead I believe.
20% off for Titans Returns line.
Dark Rage is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-24-2016, 12:05 PM   #93
Rodimus Prime1
Ride in Style
Rodimus Prime1's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Locked in a basement full of Toys
Posts: 2,663
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by ccsquinty View Post
Going to return my fort max...

Toysrus with their terrible packaging... Not surprised... Comes in a bigger cardboard box with no cushion

My fort max box has too many dents...
??? wow, that's crappy.

Mine came in a larger box encased in air bags , no damage. Strange they would package them differently.
__________________
.









Wants: >

Feedback

Collection
Rodimus Prime1 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-25-2016, 02:38 AM   #94
pandaprime
aficionado!
pandaprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,703
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by ccsquinty View Post
Going to return my fort max...

Toysrus with their terrible packaging... Not surprised... Comes in a bigger cardboard box with no cushion

My fort max box has too many dents...
??? wow, that's crappy.

Mine came in a larger box encased in air bags , no damage. Strange they would package them differently.
__________________
More than eats the pie!

Feedback thread:Cybertron.ca
 Items for sale thread: Selling TFs
pandaprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-26-2016, 01:53 PM   #95
pandaprime
aficionado!
pandaprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,703
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Sale is over!
__________________
More than eats the pie!

Feedback thread:Cybertron.ca
 Items for sale thread: Selling TFs
pandaprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 10 of 10 « First 89 10

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.