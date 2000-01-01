Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
08-23-2016, 08:49 PM
#
91
Gary
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Vancouver,BC
Posts: 39
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
How much were the leader class blaster and hardhaed for this sale. Sold out on web site .
Gary
08-23-2016, 09:01 PM
#
92
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,715
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Gary
How much were the leader class blaster and hardhaed for this sale. Sold out on web site .
$47.xx for blaster and $15.xx for Hardhead I believe.
20% off for Titans Returns line.
Dark Rage
08-24-2016, 12:05 PM
#
93
Rodimus Prime1
Ride in Style
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Locked in a basement full of Toys
Posts: 2,663
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by
ccsquinty
Going to return my fort max...
Toysrus with their terrible packaging... Not surprised... Comes in a bigger cardboard box with no cushion
My fort max box has too many dents...
??? wow, that's crappy.
Mine came in a larger box encased in air bags , no damage. Strange they would package them differently.
Rodimus Prime1
08-25-2016, 02:38 AM
#
94
pandaprime
aficionado!
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,703
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by
ccsquinty
Going to return my fort max...
Toysrus with their terrible packaging... Not surprised... Comes in a bigger cardboard box with no cushion
My fort max box has too many dents...
??? wow, that's crappy.
Mine came in a larger box encased in air bags , no damage. Strange they would package them differently.
pandaprime
08-26-2016, 01:53 PM
#
95
pandaprime
aficionado!
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,703
Re: New TRU sale (Aug 19-25): Up to 30% off on all Transformers
Sale is over!
pandaprime
